Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund III (PZC) Stock Price

Headlines about Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC) have been trending somewhat positive on Wednesday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund III earned a daily sentiment score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the investment management company an impact score of 45.2551072337919 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund III (PZC) traded up 0.37% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.92. The stock had a trading volume of 11,802 shares. Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund III has a 1-year low of $10.65 and a 1-year high of $12.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.96 and its 200-day moving average is $11.67.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th.

Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund III Company Profile

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (the Fund) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s primary investment objective is to seek current income exempt from federal and California income tax. The Fund invests approximately 90% of its net assets (and over 80% of its net assets plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal and California income tax.

