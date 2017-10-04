Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Empire Resources (ERS) Share Price

Headlines about Empire Resources (NASDAQ:ERS) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern rates the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Empire Resources earned a media sentiment score of 0.04 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the industrial products company an impact score of 45.4102255732686 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of Empire Resources (NASDAQ ERS) opened at 7.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.95. Empire Resources has a one year low of $3.19 and a one year high of $7.47.

About Empire Resources

Empire Resources, Inc is engaged in the purchase, sale and distribution of semi-finished aluminum and steel products to a range of customer base located in the Americas, Europe, Australia and New Zealand. The Company operates through the sale and distribution of non-ferrous and ferrous metals segment.

