Solus Alternative Asset Management LP Has $258,846,000 Stake in C&J Energy Services, Inc. (CJ)

Solus Alternative Asset Management LP maintained its stake in shares of C&J Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:CJ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,553,128 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the second quarter. C&J Energy Services comprises approximately 48.2% of Solus Alternative Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Solus Alternative Asset Management LP owned about 11.94% of C&J Energy Services worth $258,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CJ. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of C&J Energy Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $144,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in C&J Energy Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $152,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in C&J Energy Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $168,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in C&J Energy Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $199,000. Finally, Virtu KCG Holdings LLC purchased a new position in C&J Energy Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000.

Shares of C&J Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE CJ) traded up 1.11% on Wednesday, reaching $29.99. 80,643 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.56. C&J Energy Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.30 and a 52 week high of $46.30.

In other news, major shareholder Alternative Asset Manage Solus sold 29,809 shares of C&J Energy Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.83, for a total transaction of $889,202.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CJ shares. Jefferies Group LLC began coverage on C&J Energy Services in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on C&J Energy Services in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price (down previously from $39.00) on shares of C&J Energy Services in a report on Friday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded C&J Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (down previously from $44.00) on shares of C&J Energy Services in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. C&J Energy Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.17.

C&J Energy Services Profile

C&J Energy Services, Inc is a completion and production services company, which provides well construction, well completions and well services to the oil and gas industry. The Company operates through three segments: Completion Services, Well Support Services and Other Services. The Company also manufactures, repairs and refurbishes equipment used in the oilfield services industry.

