Snap Inc. (SNAP) Short Interest Up 9.8% in September

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 103,910,916 shares, a growth of 9.8% from the August 31st total of 94,623,140 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,920,040 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days. Currently, 21.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other Snap news, insider Imran Khan sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $1,875,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,596,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,955,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Andrew Vollero sold 37,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total value of $554,475.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,797,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,317,508.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,733,598 shares of company stock worth $23,764,362 over the last three months.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNAP. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Snap during the first quarter worth about $211,934,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Snap in the first quarter valued at approximately $152,135,000. General Atlantic LLC purchased a new stake in Snap in the first quarter valued at approximately $110,010,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Snap in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,970,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD boosted its position in Snap by 2,592.8% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 2,533,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,025,000 after buying an additional 2,439,725 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Instinet reiterated a “reduce” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Snap in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Citigroup Inc. lowered shares of Snap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Snap in a report on Friday, June 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.21.

Shares of Snap (NYSE SNAP) opened at 14.64 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.45 and its 200 day moving average is $17.63. The stock’s market cap is $17.53 billion. Snap has a 52-week low of $11.28 and a 52-week high of $29.44.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $181.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.49 million. The firm’s revenue was up 153.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Snap will post ($0.64) EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Snap

Snap Inc, formerly Snapchat, Inc, is a camera company. The Company’s flagship product, Snapchat, is a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images known as a Snap. The Company offers three ways for people to make Snaps: the Snapchat application, Publishers Tools that help its partners to create Publisher Stories, and Spectacles, its sunglasses that make Snaps.

