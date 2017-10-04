Smiths Group plc (SMIN) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Smiths Group plc (LON: SMIN) recently:

9/29/2017 – Smiths Group plc had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They now have a GBX 1,900 ($25.20) price target on the stock.

9/25/2017 – Smiths Group plc had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Numis Securities Ltd. They now have a GBX 1,600 ($21.22) price target on the stock.

9/22/2017 – Smiths Group plc had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The). They now have a GBX 1,850 ($24.54) price target on the stock.

9/19/2017 – Smiths Group plc had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at J P Morgan Chase & Co. They now have a GBX 1,730 ($22.95) price target on the stock.

Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN) opened at 1590.00 on Wednesday. Smiths Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 1,358.00 and a 12-month high of GBX 1,685.00. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 6.29 billion. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,567.58 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,594.90.

Get Smiths Group plc alerts:

Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, September 22nd. The company reported GBX 97.60 ($1.29) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 94.20 ($1.25) by GBX 3.40 ($0.05). Smiths Group plc had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 27.36%. The company had revenue of GBX 328 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Smiths Group plc will post $94.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 19th will be given a GBX 29.70 ($0.39) dividend. This is a positive change from Smiths Group plc’s previous dividend of $13.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a yield of 1.94%.

In other news, insider George Buckley acquired 431 shares of Smiths Group plc stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,544 ($20.48) per share, for a total transaction of £6,654.64 ($8,826.95).

Smiths Group plc is a technology company. The Company operates in five divisions: John Crane, Smiths Medical, Smiths Detection, Smiths Interconnect and Flex-Tek. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, engineered bearings and power transmission couplings, among others. The Smiths Medical division offers infusion systems, vascular access (including safety needles), patient airway and temperature management equipment, and specialty devices in areas of in vitro fertilization, diagnostics and emergency patient transport.

Receive News & Ratings for Smiths Group plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smiths Group plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.