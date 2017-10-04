Smart Global Holdings Inc (SGH) Trading Up 4.6% on Analyst Upgrade

Smart Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SGH) shares were up 4.6% on Monday after Needham & raised their price target on the stock from $23.00 to $33.00. Needham & currently has a buy rating on the stock. Smart Global Holdings traded as high as $27.08 and last traded at $28.01. 270,597 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 36% from the average session volume of 199,506 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.78.

SGH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank AG assumed coverage on shares of Smart Global Holdings in a research report on Monday, June 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Smart Global Holdings in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Jefferies Group LLC initiated coverage on Smart Global Holdings in a report on Monday, June 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price (up from $24.00) on shares of Smart Global Holdings in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Smart Global Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Smart Global Holdings has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.92.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Smart Global Holdings during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $184,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Smart Global Holdings in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,231,000. Symphony Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smart Global Holdings in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,286,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Smart Global Holdings in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,126,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Smart Global Holdings in the second quarter valued at approximately $324,000.

The company’s market capitalization is $618.10 million. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.33 and its 200-day moving average is $18.02.

Smart Global Holdings (NYSE:SGH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.15. Smart Global Holdings had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 132.75%. The firm had revenue of $223.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.54 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Smart Global Holdings Inc will post $3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Smart Global Holdings Company Profile

Smart Global Holdings Inc is a holding company. The Company through its subsidiaries provides specialty memory solutions. The Company manufactures memory for desktops, notebooks, servers and mobile memory for smartphones. The Company also serves original equipment manufacturer (OEM), customers to develop memory solutions.

