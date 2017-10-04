SK Telecom Co. (SKM) Getting Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Accern Reports

Media stories about SK Telecom Co. (NYSE:SKM) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. SK Telecom Co. earned a media sentiment score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the Wireless communications provider an impact score of 46.8566597206831 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SKM shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SK Telecom Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) upgraded SK Telecom Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SK Telecom Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Shares of SK Telecom Co. (SKM) opened at 24.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 0.35. SK Telecom Co. has a one year low of $20.44 and a one year high of $28.13.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.057 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 28th. SK Telecom Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.71%.

About SK Telecom Co.

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunications in Korea. The Company is engaged in the commercial development and implementation of wireless and fixed-line technologies and services, as well as develop its platforms, including Internet of things (IoT) solutions, lifestyle enhancement and advanced media.

