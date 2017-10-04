Simon Property Group, Inc. (SPG) Shares Sold by San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lessened its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 28.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norway Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Israel Discount Bank of New York purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter worth $146,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group, Inc. (SPG) traded up 0.53% during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $159.88. 908,408 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.49 and a beta of 0.60. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $150.15 and a 12 month high of $201.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $158.86 and a 200-day moving average of $161.74.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 39.29% and a net margin of 32.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.63 EPS. Analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post $6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simon Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) upgraded Simon Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Simon Property Group in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $170.00 target price on Simon Property Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.76.

About Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties, which consist primarily of malls, Premium Outlets and The Mills. Simon Property Group, L.P. (Operating Partnership), is the Company’s partnership subsidiary that owns all of its real estate properties and other assets.

