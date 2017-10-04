Silver Viper Minerals Corp (VIPR) Director Gary Gordon Cope Buys 50,000 Shares of Stock

Silver Viper Minerals Corp (TSE:VIPR) Director Gary Gordon Cope bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.25 per share, with a total value of C$12,500.00.

