Sii Investments Inc. WI Sells 2,173 Shares of Reynolds American, Inc. (RAI)

Sii Investments Inc. WI trimmed its holdings in shares of Reynolds American, Inc. (NYSE:RAI) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,173 shares during the quarter. Sii Investments Inc. WI’s holdings in Reynolds American were worth $1,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RAI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Reynolds American by 2.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,929,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,897,814,000 after buying an additional 1,706,536 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Reynolds American by 10.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,862,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,308,096,000 after buying an additional 4,658,748 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Reynolds American by 3.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,143,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,089,076,000 after buying an additional 1,061,990 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Reynolds American by 16.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,053,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,017,000 after buying an additional 1,938,819 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Reynolds American by 1.2% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,262,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,709,000 after buying an additional 112,610 shares during the period. 46.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RAI shares. BidaskClub downgraded Reynolds American from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 10th. Cowen and Company restated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Reynolds American in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Jefferies Group LLC set a $60.00 price objective on Reynolds American and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Vetr upgraded Reynolds American from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.82.

Shares of Reynolds American, Inc. (NYSE RAI) traded down 2.23% on Wednesday, reaching $65.40. The company had a trading volume of 159,452,032 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.25 and its 200 day moving average is $64.00. Reynolds American, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.38 and a 12 month high of $67.81.

About Reynolds American

Reynolds American Inc (RAI) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include RJR Tobacco, which consists of the primary operations of its subsidiary, R. J. Reynolds Tobacco Company; Santa Fe, which consists of the primary operations of its subsidiary, Santa Fe Natural Tobacco Company, Inc, and American Snuff, which consists of the primary operations of its subsidiary, American Snuff Company, LLC.

