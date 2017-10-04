Sii Investments Inc. WI Raises Holdings in JPMorgan Chase Capital XVI JP Morgan Alerian MLP ETN (AMJ)

Sii Investments Inc. WI raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase Capital XVI JP Morgan Alerian MLP ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) by 414.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,781 shares during the period. Sii Investments Inc. WI’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase Capital XVI JP Morgan Alerian MLP ETN were worth $2,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMJ. Solaris Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase Capital XVI JP Morgan Alerian MLP ETN by 1.1% during the second quarter. Solaris Asset Management LLC now owns 3,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase Capital XVI JP Morgan Alerian MLP ETN by 141.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 3,021 shares during the period. Virtu KCG Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase Capital XVI JP Morgan Alerian MLP ETN during the 2nd quarter worth about $242,000. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase Capital XVI JP Morgan Alerian MLP ETN by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 9,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Insight 2811 Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase Capital XVI JP Morgan Alerian MLP ETN during the 2nd quarter worth about $332,000.

Get JPMorgan Chase Capital XVI JP Morgan Alerian MLP ETN alerts:

Shares of JPMorgan Chase Capital XVI JP Morgan Alerian MLP ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) traded down 0.04% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.42. 555,351 shares of the stock traded hands. JPMorgan Chase Capital XVI JP Morgan Alerian MLP ETN has a one year low of $26.99 and a one year high of $34.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.95 and its 200 day moving average is $29.86.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th were issued a dividend of $0.483 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.80%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/04/sii-investments-inc-wi-raises-holdings-in-jpmorgan-chase-capital-xvi-jp-morgan-alerian-mlp-etn-amj.html.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase Capital XVI JP Morgan Alerian MLP ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase Capital XVI JP Morgan Alerian MLP ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase Capital XVI JP Morgan Alerian MLP ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.