Signet Financial Management LLC Sells 709 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY)

Signet Financial Management LLC reduced its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DVY) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 709 shares during the quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Suntrust Banks Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 2,787,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,046,000 after acquiring an additional 124,298 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,250,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,345,000 after purchasing an additional 21,208 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 920,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,861,000 after purchasing an additional 16,571 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 811,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,812,000 after purchasing an additional 20,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 705,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,042,000 after purchasing an additional 48,791 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY) traded up 0.20% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,655 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $92.74 and a 200-day moving average of $92.17. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $81.74 and a 12-month high of $94.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.7277 per share. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

