Shutterstock (SSTK) vs. Its Competitors Head-To-Head Survey

Shutterstock (NYSE: SSTK) is one of 50 public companies in the “Internet Services” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Shutterstock to related companies based on the strength of its risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Shutterstock and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shutterstock 1 6 0 0 1.86 Shutterstock Competitors 446 1709 2666 106 2.49

Shutterstock presently has a consensus price target of $38.40, suggesting a potential upside of 14.25%. As a group, “Internet Services” companies have a potential upside of 1.49%. Given Shutterstock’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Shutterstock is more favorable than its competitors.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

62.9% of Shutterstock shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.3% of shares of all “Internet Services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 47.3% of Shutterstock shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 19.5% of shares of all “Internet Services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Shutterstock and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shutterstock 5.59% 11.08% 6.34% Shutterstock Competitors -0.14% 26.79% 6.18%

Volatility & Risk

Shutterstock has a beta of 1.44, meaning that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Shutterstock’s competitors have a beta of 1.35, meaning that their average stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Shutterstock and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio Shutterstock $517.47 million $57.99 million 41.49 Shutterstock Competitors $942.22 million $116.70 million 55.37

Shutterstock’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Shutterstock. Shutterstock is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Shutterstock competitors beat Shutterstock on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Shutterstock

Shutterstock, Inc. (Shutterstock) is a global technology company that operates a two-sided marketplace for professionals to license content. The Company’s library of content includes digital imagery, which consists of licensed photographs, vectors, illustrations and video clips that customers use in their visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications and video content, and commercial music, which consists of music tracks and sound effects and which is often used to complement digital imagery. It also offers digital asset management services through its cloud-based digital asset management platform (webdam). Its global marketplace brings together users and contributors of content by providing a collection of content its customers can pay to license and incorporate into their work and by compensating contributors as their content is licensed to customers.

