Short Interest in Liberty Global PLC (LBTYA) Drops By 12.0%

Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYA) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,940,714 shares, a decrease of 12.0% from the August 31st total of 10,164,792 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,379,240 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days. Currently, 4.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ LBTYA) opened at 33.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.49 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.90. Liberty Global PLC has a 52-week low of $28.17 and a 52-week high of $37.69.

A number of analysts have commented on LBTYA shares. Macquarie reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Liberty Global PLC in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Global PLC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. UBS AG assumed coverage on shares of Liberty Global PLC in a research note on Friday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Liberty Global PLC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Liberty Global PLC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Liberty Global PLC has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.23.

In other news, Director John C. Malone bought 223,186 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,856,527.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 761,816 shares in the company, valued at $16,577,116.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John C. Malone bought 384,673 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.80 per share, for a total transaction of $8,385,871.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 761,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,607,588.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,470,948 shares of company stock valued at $34,389,090 and have sold 182,985 shares valued at $5,994,738. Corporate insiders own 5.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Standard Life Investments LTD purchased a new position in Liberty Global PLC in the second quarter valued at about $105,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Liberty Global PLC by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its stake in shares of Liberty Global PLC by 96.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 4,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Liberty Global PLC by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 5,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Global PLC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $163,000. 22.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Global PLC, formerly Liberty Global, Inc, is an international cable company with operations in 14 countries. The Company’s tripleplay services are provided through networks and technology platforms that connect approximately 25 million customers subscribing to over 47 million television, broadband Internet and telephony services.

