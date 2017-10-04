Short Interest in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (JBHT) Drops By 30.6%

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,219,313 shares, a drop of 30.6% from the August 31st total of 3,197,549 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 851,759 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ JBHT) opened at 109.07 on Wednesday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 12-month low of $76.20 and a 12-month high of $111.98. The firm has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.61 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $101.61 and its 200 day moving average is $92.74.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 17th. The transportation company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post $3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman James K. Thompson sold 8,503 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.76, for a total value of $780,235.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 51,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,757,388.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Terrence D. Matthews sold 2,694 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $272,094.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,135,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,052,872 shares of company stock valued at $103,066,436. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JBHT. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 9.0% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 232,513 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,331,000 after buying an additional 19,270 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 1st quarter worth about $1,726,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,683 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 86.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,331 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.54% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on JBHT. Zacks Investment Research lowered J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (up from $100.00) on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. BidaskClub upgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Bank of America Corporation reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 price target (up from $98.00) on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $84.00 price target (down from $85.00) on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.38.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc is a surface transportation, delivery, and logistics company in North America. The Company segments include Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS) and Truck (JBT). The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides transportation and delivery services to a range of customers and consumers throughout the continental United States, Canada and Mexico.

