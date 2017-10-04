Shore Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Hiscox Ltd (HSX)

Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Monday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and set a GBX 980 ($13.00) price objective on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. J P Morgan Chase & Co reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,250 ($16.58) price objective on shares of Hiscox in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Hiscox in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a GBX 1,380 ($18.30) target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,184.42 ($15.71).

Shares of Hiscox (LON HSX) opened at 1311.00 on Monday. The company’s market cap is GBX 3.71 billion. Hiscox has a 52-week low of GBX 978.00 and a 52-week high of GBX 1,378.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,268.81 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,236.26.

In other news, insider Colin D. Keogh acquired 1,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,280 ($16.98) per share, for a total transaction of £13,529.60 ($17,946.15).

Hiscox Company Profile

Hiscox Limited is a Bermuda-based insurer company. The Company is a holding company for subsidiaries involved in the business of insurance and reinsurance in Bermuda, the United States, the United Kingdom, Guernsey, Europe and Asia. It operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re and Corporate Centre.

