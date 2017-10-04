Shore Capital Group Ltd (SGR) Declares GBX 5 Dividend

Shore Capital Group Ltd (LON:SGR) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share on Tuesday, October 24th. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of Shore Capital Group (LON SGR) remained flat at GBX 230.00 during trading on Wednesday. 7,080 shares of the stock traded hands. Shore Capital Group has a 52 week low of GBX 215.00 and a 52 week high of GBX 254.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 227.43 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 243.85. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 49.62 million.

Shore Capital Group (LON:SGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The company reported GBX 6.70 ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. Shore Capital Group had a negative return on equity of 0.36% and a net margin of 0.18%. The firm had revenue of GBX 2,033 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Shore Capital Group will post $11.20 EPS for the current year.

About Shore Capital Group

Shore Capital Group Limited offers corporate advice; a market-making business; investment research available in the United Kingdom, and a range of investment opportunities within its asset management and principal finance activities. The Company’s segments include Capital Markets, Asset Management, Central Costs and Principal Finance.

