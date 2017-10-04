Shopify Inc. (SHOP) Shares Sold by Whale Rock Capital Management LLC

Whale Rock Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SH) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 961,030 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 79,307 shares during the quarter. Shopify comprises approximately 5.8% of Whale Rock Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.98% of Shopify worth $83,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FNY Partners Fund LP acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify in the first quarter valued at about $116,000. Seven Bridges Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify in the second quarter valued at about $120,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify in the second quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, FNY Managed Accounts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify in the first quarter valued at about $136,000. 53.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SHOP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price (up from $100.00) on shares of Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a report on Friday, September 29th. Barclays PLC reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Vetr raised shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.02 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Shopify in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.84.

Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE SHOP) traded down 6.648% during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $109.044. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,950,723 shares. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.74 and a 52 week high of $123.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $118.66 and its 200 day moving average is $118.66. The firm’s market capitalization is $10.75 billion.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The software maker reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $151.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.94 million. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 8.26% and a negative net margin of 8.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post ($0.04) EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Inc (Shopify) provides a cloud-based, multi-channel commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. The Company offers subscription solutions and merchant solutions. The Company’s software is used by merchants to run their business across all of their sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts and marketplaces.

