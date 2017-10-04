Shoe Carnival, Inc. (SCVL) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning. Zacks Investment Research currently has $25.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shoe Carnival, Inc. is a high volume, value-oriented retailer of family footwear. They adhere to a highly promotional marketing concept that enables them to be competitive in the retail markets they enter. They provide a selection and variety of footwear normally associated with a category killer superstore in an exciting retail environment. “

SCVL has been the subject of several other research reports. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Shoe Carnival in a report on Monday, August 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub lowered Shoe Carnival from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc upgraded Shoe Carnival from a neutral rating to a positive rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. UBS AG upgraded Shoe Carnival from a neutral rating to a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reissued a hold rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down from $21.00) on shares of Shoe Carnival in a report on Thursday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Shoe Carnival has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.57.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) traded down 0.40% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.28. The stock had a trading volume of 65,841 shares. Shoe Carnival has a 52-week low of $15.08 and a 52-week high of $31.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.86 and a 200-day moving average of $20.65. The stock has a market cap of $379.18 million, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 0.94.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $235.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.26 million. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 2.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Shoe Carnival will post $1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.79%.

In related news, Director Charles B. Tomm purchased 11,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.69 per share, for a total transaction of $253,901.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,550.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 3.7% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 2.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 22,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 2.6% in the first quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 44,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 2.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 53,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the period. 62.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Shoe Carnival

Shoe Carnival, Inc is a family footwear retailer. The Company’s primary activity is the sale of footwear and related products through its retail stores in approximately 30 states within the continental United States and in Puerto Rico. It also offers online shopping on its e-commerce site at www.shoecarnival.com.

