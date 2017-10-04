Sherwin-Williams Company (The) (SHW) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Sherwin-Williams Company (The) (NYSE:SHW) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $375.00 to $425.00. The stock had previously closed at $373.99, but opened at $374.37. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Sherwin-Williams Company (The) shares last traded at $374.17, with a volume of 704,984 shares trading hands.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SHW. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams Company (The) from $390.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $440.00 target price (up previously from $415.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams Company (The) in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Group LLC lifted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams Company (The) from $364.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price objective (up from $375.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams Company (The) in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Northcoast Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams Company (The) in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $377.34.

Get Sherwin-Williams Company (The) alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams Company (The) by 0.3% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,544 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co grew its position in Sherwin-Williams Company (The) by 0.7% in the second quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 1,030 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisors Solutions LLC grew its position in Sherwin-Williams Company (The) by 1.2% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisors Solutions LLC now owns 684 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Sherwin-Williams Company (The) by 0.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,708 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams Company (The) by 0.3% during the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 3,671 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. 73.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $343.79 and a 200 day moving average of $337.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.74 billion, a PE ratio of 30.85 and a beta of 1.22.

Sherwin-Williams Company (The) (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. Sherwin-Williams Company (The) had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 63.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Sherwin-Williams Company will post $14.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. Sherwin-Williams Company (The)’s dividend payout ratio is 28.05%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Sherwin-Williams Company (The) (SHW) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/04/sherwin-williams-company-the-shw-shares-gap-up-after-analyst-upgrade.html.

About Sherwin-Williams Company (The)

The Sherwin-Williams Company (Sherwin-Williams) is engaged in the development, manufacture, distribution and sale of paint, coatings and related products. The Company’s segments are Paint Stores Group, Consumer Group, Global Finishes Group, Latin America Coatings Group and Administrative. The Paint Stores Group markets and sells Sherwin-Williams branded architectural paint and coatings, protective and marine products, original equipment manufacturer (OEM) product finishes and related items.

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Company (The) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams Company (The) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.