Shelton Capital Management Reduces Position in Netflix, Inc. (NFLX)

Shelton Capital Management cut its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,790 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 22,433 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Netflix were worth $5,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,633,237 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,531,042,000 after buying an additional 2,605,731 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 14.0% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,784,089 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,208,891,000 after buying an additional 1,814,056 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,161,082 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,014,680,000 after buying an additional 921,283 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 22,622.2% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 814,592 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $121,708,000 after buying an additional 811,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 495,050.8% during the second quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 623,890 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $93,216,000 after buying an additional 623,764 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ NFLX) traded up 3.2645% on Wednesday, hitting $185.0397. The stock had a trading volume of 6,109,906 shares. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.63 and a 12 month high of $191.50. The stock has a market cap of $79.89 billion, a PE ratio of 225.1091 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $176.72 and a 200-day moving average of $162.91.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). Netflix had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post $1.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NFLX shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Bank of America Corporation reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $199.00 price objective (up previously from $184.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Vetr upgraded shares of Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.09 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, UBS AG reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective (up previously from $190.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Netflix has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.91.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 109,214 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.61, for a total value of $20,598,852.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 109,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,598,852.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 2,000 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.89, for a total value of $359,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,426,527.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 310,325 shares of company stock valued at $55,807,018. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc is a provider an Internet television network. The Company operates through three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic streaming segment includes services that streams content to its members in the United States. The International streaming segment includes services that streams content to its members outside the United States.

