Shelton Capital Management Has $3,403,000 Stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB)

Shelton Capital Management continued to hold its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 131,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock at the end of the second quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $3,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,234,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,997,000 after buying an additional 33,660 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $303,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 6,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,472,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,232,000 after acquiring an additional 68,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 69.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 321,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,339,000 after acquiring an additional 132,047 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Frank R. Forrest sold 7,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.21, for a total transaction of $183,574.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,881,694.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) traded up 0.21% during trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,269,253 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $20.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.63. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $19.57 and a 52-week high of $28.97.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 21.83%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post $1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This is a positive change from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.49%.

Fifth Third Bancorp declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, June 28th that allows the company to buyback $1.16 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 67% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price target (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Saturday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.81.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp is a bank holding company and a financial holding company. The Company conducts its principal lending, deposit gathering, transaction processing and service advisory activities through its banking and non-banking subsidiaries from banking centers located throughout the Midwestern and Southeastern regions of the United States.

