Semtech Corporation (SMTC) SVP James Jungsup Kim Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC) SVP James Jungsup Kim sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total value of $56,565.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,040,796. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

James Jungsup Kim also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 1st, James Jungsup Kim sold 1,500 shares of Semtech Corporation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.57, for a total transaction of $56,355.00.

On Tuesday, August 1st, James Jungsup Kim sold 1,500 shares of Semtech Corporation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total transaction of $59,835.00.

Shares of Semtech Corporation (SMTC) opened at 38.30 on Wednesday. Semtech Corporation has a one year low of $22.81 and a one year high of $41.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.49 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.04.

Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $153.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.91 million. Semtech Corporation had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Semtech Corporation will post $1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Semtech Corporation by 34.1% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Semtech Corporation by 74.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,299 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in Semtech Corporation by 22.2% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. FNY Partners Fund LP increased its position in Semtech Corporation by 515.4% during the first quarter. FNY Partners Fund LP now owns 4,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Semtech Corporation in the first quarter valued at about $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SMTC. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Semtech Corporation in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Semtech Corporation in a research report on Sunday, August 27th. Drexel Hamilton reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Semtech Corporation in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Semtech Corporation in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Semtech Corporation in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

About Semtech Corporation

Semtech Corporation is a supplier of analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products. The Company designs, develops and markets a range of products for commercial applications, which are sold into the enterprise computing, communications, consumer and industrial end-markets. Its product lines include Signal Integrity, Protection, Wireless and Sensing, and Power and High-Reliability.

