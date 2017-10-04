Select Comfort Corporation (SCSS) Rating Increased to Outperform at Raymond James Financial, Inc.

Select Comfort Corporation (NASDAQ:SCSS) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James Financial, Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage presently has a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James Financial, Inc.’s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.23% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SCSS. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $37.00 target price on Select Comfort Corporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 10th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Select Comfort Corporation in a research report on Friday, September 29th. BidaskClub raised Select Comfort Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. UBS AG reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Select Comfort Corporation in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Select Comfort Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Select Comfort Corporation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.86.

Shares of Select Comfort Corporation (SCSS) opened at 32.34 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.12. Select Comfort Corporation has a 52-week low of $17.95 and a 52-week high of $36.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 0.65.

Select Comfort Corporation (NASDAQ:SCSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 17th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $284.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.21 million. Select Comfort Corporation had a return on equity of 44.91% and a net margin of 4.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Select Comfort Corporation will post $1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Mark A. Kimball sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,925,580. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Brenda J. Lauderback sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total value of $604,025.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,364,443.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,600 shares of company stock worth $1,542,589. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Select Comfort Corporation by 128,067.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,166,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,077,000 after buying an additional 5,162,388 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Select Comfort Corporation during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,857,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Select Comfort Corporation by 856.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,065,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,797,000 after acquiring an additional 953,666 shares during the period. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Select Comfort Corporation in the 2nd quarter valued at $19,391,000. Finally, Rothschild Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Select Comfort Corporation in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,591,000. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Select Comfort Corporation

Select Comfort Corporation is a designer, manufacturer, marketer, retailer and servicer of a line of Sleep Number beds. The Company offers consumers individualized sleep solutions and services, which include a complete line of Sleep Number beds, bases and bedding accessories. Its Sleep Number bed offers SleepIQ technology sensors that work directly with the bed’s DualAir technology to track each individual’s sleep.

