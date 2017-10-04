SEI Investments Company (SEIC) Stake Lifted by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,380 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 295,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,876,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,260,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $713,155,000 after acquiring an additional 357,187 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,416,259 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $76,167,000 after acquiring an additional 17,776 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,983 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,409 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares during the period. 68.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other SEI Investments news, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total transaction of $2,797,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,686,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,790,615.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider N Jeffrey Klauder sold 30,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.35, for a total value of $1,690,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,194 shares in the company, valued at $4,631,631.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 325,000 shares of company stock worth $18,540,250 in the last quarter. 16.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) opened at 62.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of 28.68 and a beta of 1.35. SEI Investments Company has a 52 week low of $43.54 and a 52 week high of $62.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.01.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The asset manager reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $372.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.88 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 24.44% and a return on equity of 26.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that SEI Investments Company will post $2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of SEI Investments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Mizuho began coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. lifted their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

SEI Investments Company provides investment processing, investment management and investment operations solutions. The Company provides its solutions to financial institutions, financial advisors, institutional investors, investment managers and ultra-high-net-worth families in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, continental Europe and various other locations around the world.

