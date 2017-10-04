Sei Investments Co. Boosts Stake in Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 110,058 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,430 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $8,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Beacon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Patricia Verduin sold 3,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.45, for a total value of $273,867.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,799,210.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Justin Skala sold 74,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.51, for a total transaction of $5,392,858.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 97,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,046,304.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 217,969 shares of company stock worth $15,693,933. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CL shares. BidaskClub downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. Jefferies Group LLC boosted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.31.

Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE CL) opened at 72.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92 and a beta of 0.81. Colgate-Palmolive Company has a 52-week low of $63.43 and a 52-week high of $77.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.18.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 3,121.95% and a net margin of 15.83%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive Company will post $2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 20th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.48%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company (Colgate) is a consumer products company. The Company operates in two product segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care product segment is operated through five geographic segments, which include North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Africa/Eurasia.

