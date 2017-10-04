Seaward Management Limited Partnership Sells 400 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (WBA)

Seaward Management Limited Partnership reduced its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,380 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Seaward Management Limited Partnership’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 88.1% during the second quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 22,903 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,004,000 after buying an additional 10,729 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 32,846,862 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,727,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824,300 shares during the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 6,661 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1,037.3% in the 1st quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 74,860 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $6,217,000 after acquiring an additional 68,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,113,816 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $92,502,000 after acquiring an additional 248,165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Leerink Swann set a $86.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Citigroup Inc. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.06.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (WBA) opened at 76.79 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.49 and its 200 day moving average is $81.30. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a one year low of $75.18 and a one year high of $89.69. The firm has a market cap of $82.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 1.25.

Walgreens Boots Alliance declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, June 29th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the pharmacy operator to repurchase up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.30%.

In related news, Director William C. Foote sold 2,736 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.79, for a total value of $218,305.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,528,058.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 13.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc (Walgreens Boots Alliance) is a holding company. The Company is a global pharmacy-led, health and wellbeing enterprise. Walgreens Boots Alliance operates through three divisions, including Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Company’s products are marketed under a number of brands, which include No7, the Botanics range, Almus (generic medicines), Boots Pharmaceuticals and Soap & Glory (bathing and beauty brand).

