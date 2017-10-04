Seagate Technology PLC (STX) Rating Increased to Buy at Craig Hallum

Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) was upgraded by investment analysts at Craig Hallum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday. The firm currently has a $50.00 price target on the data storage provider’s stock. Craig Hallum’s target price suggests a potential upside of 46.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. cut their target price on Seagate Technology PLC from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. UBS AG reissued a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 price target (down from $34.00) on shares of Seagate Technology PLC in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays PLC lowered shares of Seagate Technology PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Longbow Research cut shares of Seagate Technology PLC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $32.00 price target (down from $37.00) on shares of Seagate Technology PLC in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.79.

Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ STX) opened at 34.05 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.35 and a 200 day moving average of $39.22. Seagate Technology PLC has a 52 week low of $30.60 and a 52 week high of $50.96. Seagate Technology PLC also saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders acquired 8,448 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 142% compared to the average daily volume of 3,494 call options.

Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The data storage provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. Seagate Technology PLC had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 81.87%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Seagate Technology PLC will post $3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Philip G. Brace purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.34 per share, for a total transaction of $33,340.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 62,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,095,585.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WFG Advisors LP raised its holdings in Seagate Technology PLC by 16,536.4% during the second quarter. WFG Advisors LP now owns 3,660 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,638 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology PLC during the second quarter worth $150,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology PLC in the second quarter valued at $153,000. Global X Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Seagate Technology PLC by 29.2% in the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 3,490 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology PLC in the first quarter valued at $206,000. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Seagate Technology PLC

Seagate Technology public limited company is a provider of electronic data storage technology and solutions. The Company’s principal products are hard disk drives (HDDs). In addition to HDDs, it produces a range of electronic data storage products, including solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express (PCIe) cards and serial advanced technology architecture (SATA) controllers.

