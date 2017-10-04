Seadrill Partners LLC (SDLP) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Seadrill Partners LLC (NASDAQ:SDLP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Seadrill Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Seadrill Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th.

Seadrill Partners (NASDAQ SDLP) opened at 3.75 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.23. The stock has a market cap of $344.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.37. Seadrill Partners has a 12-month low of $2.61 and a 12-month high of $5.33.

Seadrill Partners (NASDAQ:SDLP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $267.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.00 million. Seadrill Partners had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 6.20%. On average, analysts forecast that Seadrill Partners will post $1.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.67%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Seadrill Partners by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Seadrill Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Seadrill Partners by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 48,809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Seadrill Partners by 3,111.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 84,086 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 81,468 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Seadrill Partners by 129.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 264,677 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 149,337 shares during the period.

Seadrill Partners Company Profile

Seadrill Partners LLC is an offshore deepwater drilling company. The Company owns, operates and acquires offshore drilling units. The Company’s subsidiaries include Seadrill Operating LP, Seadrill Capricorn Holdings LLC and Seadrill Partners Operating LLC (collectively, OPCO). The Company’s segment is OPCO’s fleet.

