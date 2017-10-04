Seadrill Ltd (SDRL) Shares Up 5.7%

Seadrill Ltd (NASDAQ:SDRL) shot up 5.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.37 and last traded at $0.37. 4,890,485 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 9,676,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.35.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Seadrill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st.

The firm’s market capitalization is $185.38 million. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.53.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its holdings in shares of Seadrill by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 396,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 8,067 shares during the last quarter. OxFORD Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Seadrill during the 2nd quarter worth $196,000. LMR Partners LLP grew its stake in Seadrill by 2,004.1% during the 2nd quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 1,597,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 1,521,556 shares during the last quarter. Shah Capital Management grew its stake in Seadrill by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 7,089,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,556,000 after buying an additional 1,887,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Seadrill by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,128,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,571,000 after buying an additional 1,366,977 shares during the last quarter.

About Seadrill

Seadrill Limited is an offshore drilling contractor providing offshore drilling services to the oil and gas industry. The Company’s primary business is the ownership and operation of drillships, semi-submersible rigs and jack-up rigs for operations in shallow-, mid-, deep-, and ultra deepwater areas, and in benign and harsh environments.

