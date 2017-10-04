SDL plc (LON:SDL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Monday. They currently have a GBX 610 ($8.09) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 29.10% from the stock’s current price.

SDL has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of SDL plc to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 565 ($7.49) to GBX 660 ($8.75) in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Citigroup Inc. lowered SDL plc to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 670 ($8.89) target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. SDL plc currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 612 ($8.12).

Get SDL plc alerts:

SDL plc (LON SDL) opened at 472.50 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 465.74 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 560.62. The firm’s market cap is GBX 386.03 million. SDL plc has a 1-year low of GBX 412.00 and a 1-year high of GBX 674.50.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/04/sdl-plc-sdl-rating-reiterated-by-peel-hunt.html.

In other SDL plc news, insider Adolfo Hernandez purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 496 ($6.58) per share, for a total transaction of £99,200 ($131,582.44).

About SDL plc

SDL plc specializes in language translation technology, services and content management. The Company operates through four segments: Language Services, which is engaged in the provision of a translation service for customer’s multilingual content in multiple languages; Language Technology, which includes the sale of enterprise, desktop and statistical machine translation technologies together with associated consultancy and services; Global Content Technologies, which is content management and knowledge management technologies together with associated consultancy services, and Non-Core Businesses, which includes the sale of campaign management, social media monitoring and marketing analytic.

Receive News & Ratings for SDL plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SDL plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.