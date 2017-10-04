SCYNEXIS, Inc. (SCYX) Receives $12.17 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.40.

SCYX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SCYNEXIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SCYNEXIS from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of SCYNEXIS in a research note on Monday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $14.00 target price on shares of SCYNEXIS and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th.

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ SCYX) traded up 2.98% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.42. 175,262 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s market capitalization is $64.67 million. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.05. SCYNEXIS has a 1-year low of $1.52 and a 1-year high of $5.51.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SCYNEXIS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $551,000. DAFNA Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SCYNEXIS by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 506,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SCYNEXIS by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 868,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after buying an additional 48,978 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of SCYNEXIS by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 176,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 44,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its holdings in shares of SCYNEXIS by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 4,208,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,533,000 after buying an additional 800,040 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.75% of the company’s stock.

SCYNEXIS Company Profile

SCYNEXIS, Inc is engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of anti-infectives. The Company is developing its lead product candidate, SCY-078, as an oral and intravenous (IV) drug for the treatment of several fungal infections, including serious invasive fungal infections. SCY-078 is a structurally distinct glucan synthase inhibitor that has been shown to be effective in vitro and in vivo in animal studies against a range of Candida and Aspergillus species, including drug-resistant strains.

