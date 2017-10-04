Scott D. Grinis Sells 9,308 Shares of Envestnet, Inc (ENV) Stock

Envestnet, Inc (NYSE:ENV) insider Scott D. Grinis sold 9,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $465,772.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 209,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,493,788.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Envestnet, Inc (NYSE ENV) opened at 53.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.04. The stock’s market cap is $2.36 billion. Envestnet, Inc has a 12 month low of $30.80 and a 12 month high of $53.50.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $167.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.04 million. Envestnet had a negative net margin of 8.93% and a positive return on equity of 7.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Envestnet, Inc will post $1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ENV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Envestnet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. William Blair restated an “ourperform” rating on shares of Envestnet in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Envestnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Envestnet by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Envestnet during the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Envestnet during the 1st quarter valued at $131,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Envestnet during the 2nd quarter valued at $191,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 525.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 4,328 shares during the period. 95.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Envestnet

Envestnet, Inc is a provider of financial and wealth management technology and services to financial advisors, investors and financial service providers. The Company’s segments are Envestnet and Envestnet Yodlee. Its Envestnet segment provides unified wealth management software and services empowering financial advisors and institutions.

