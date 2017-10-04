Scorpio Tankers Inc. (STNG) Shares Bought by Williams Jones & Associates LLC

Williams Jones & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:STNG) by 30.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 558,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131,700 shares during the period. Williams Jones & Associates LLC owned 0.34% of Scorpio Tankers worth $2,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 6.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 573,107 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after acquiring an additional 36,402 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the first quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,267,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the first quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 7.1% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 100,667 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 6,647 shares in the last quarter.

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:STNG) traded up 2.23% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.66. The stock had a trading volume of 915,774 shares. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a one year low of $3.20 and a one year high of $5.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.58 and its 200-day moving average is $3.87. The company’s market cap is $663.84 million.

Scorpio Tankers (NASDAQ:STNG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 18th. The shipping company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $118.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.03 million. Scorpio Tankers had a negative return on equity of 3.53% and a negative net margin of 9.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post ($0.21) EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%.

STNG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $8.00 target price on Scorpio Tankers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. BidaskClub upgraded Scorpio Tankers from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target (down from $6.00) on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research report on Saturday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Scorpio Tankers currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.33.

Scorpio Tankers Profile

Scorpio Tankers Inc (Scorpio Tankers) is engaged in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the international shipping markets. The Company operates through four segments: Handymax, MR, LR1/Panamax and LR2. As of March 15, 2017, the Company’s fleet consisted of 78 owned tankers (22 LR2, 14 Handymax and 42 MR) with a weighted average age of approximately 2.3 years, and 19 time or bareboat chartered-in tankers, which it operated (one LR2, one LR1, eight MR and nine Handymax) (collectively referred to as its Operating Fleet).

