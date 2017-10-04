Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. Grows Stake in Essendant Inc. (ESND)

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Essendant Inc. (NASDAQ:ESND) by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 630,638 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 148,014 shares during the quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.68% of Essendant worth $9,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its stake in shares of Essendant by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 83,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Essendant by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 5,396 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Essendant by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 54,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 5,513 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Essendant by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 695,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,542,000 after buying an additional 46,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Essendant in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $477,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

Essendant Inc. (NASDAQ:ESND) opened at 13.68 on Wednesday. The stock’s market cap is $513.40 million. Essendant Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.26 and a 52 week high of $22.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.17 and its 200 day moving average is $14.23.

Essendant (NASDAQ:ESND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.09). Essendant had a negative net margin of 2.87% and a positive return on equity of 5.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Essendant’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Essendant Inc. will post $1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Essendant’s dividend payout ratio is currently -13.73%.

ESND has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Essendant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Essendant from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. BidaskClub lowered Essendant from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut Essendant from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.33.

Essendant Company Profile

Essendant Inc (Essendant) is a wholesale distributor of workplace items. The Company’s product portfolio includes Janitorial, Foodservice and Breakroom Supplies (JanSan), Technology Products, Traditional Office Products, Industrial Supplies, Cut Sheet Paper Products, Automotive Products and Office Furniture.

