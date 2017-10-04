Schroders plc (SDR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Schroders plc (LON:SDR) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,398.73 ($45.08).

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SDR shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Schroders plc from GBX 3,457 ($45.85) to GBX 3,800 ($50.40) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. J P Morgan Chase & Co upped their price objective on Schroders plc from GBX 3,650 ($48.41) to GBX 3,750 ($49.74) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Barclays PLC reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($39.79) price objective on shares of Schroders plc in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup Inc. cut Schroders plc to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 3,760 ($49.87) target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Schroders plc in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th.

Shares of Schroders plc (LON SDR) opened at 3421.00 on Wednesday. Schroders plc has a 52 week low of GBX 2,712.42 and a 52 week high of GBX 3,522.00. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 9.42 billion. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3,337.28 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,232.43.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were issued a dividend of GBX 34 ($0.45) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th.

About Schroders plc

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

