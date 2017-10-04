Schlumberger Limited. (SLB) Holdings Raised by Eagle Global Advisors LLC

Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 71,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger Limited. were worth $4,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited. by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,400,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,655,994,000 after acquiring an additional 769,874 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Schlumberger Limited. by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,666,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,082,673,000 after purchasing an additional 477,006 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Schlumberger Limited. by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 12,214,777 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $953,974,000 after purchasing an additional 655,694 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Schlumberger Limited. by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,326,038 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $650,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Schlumberger Limited. by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 7,857,819 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $613,696,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272,127 shares in the last quarter. 78.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Schlumberger Limited. news, Director Helge Lund purchased 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $66.78 per share, for a total transaction of $186,984.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael E. Marks purchased 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $64.20 per share, for a total transaction of $513,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Schlumberger Limited. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Scotiabank set a $90.00 price target on Schlumberger Limited. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Iberia Capital lowered shares of Schlumberger Limited. from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger Limited. in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger Limited. from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Schlumberger Limited. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.80.

Shares of Schlumberger Limited. (SLB) opened at 69.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.94 and a 200 day moving average of $69.56. The firm has a market cap of $95.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 543.78 and a beta of 1.05. Schlumberger Limited. has a 52-week low of $62.56 and a 52-week high of $87.84.

Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Schlumberger Limited. had a negative return on equity of 0.74% and a negative net margin of 1.08%. The company had revenue of $7.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited. will post $1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Schlumberger Limited.’s dividend payout ratio is 1,538.58%.

Schlumberger N.V. provides technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. The Company’s segments include Reservoir Characterization Group, Drilling Group, Production Group and Cameron Group. The Reservoir Characterization Group consists of the principal technologies involved in finding and defining hydrocarbon resources.

