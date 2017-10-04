Sarepta Therapeutics’ (SRPT) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank Of Canada

Royal Bank Of Canada reissued their buy rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The firm currently has a $64.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. Nomura reissued a buy rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. restated a buy rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Robert W. Baird restated an outperform rating and issued a $101.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Sarepta Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $62.79.
Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) traded up 1.81% during trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.07. 670,473 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s market cap is $3.22 billion. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.47 and a 200-day moving average of $35.98. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $26.26 and a 52 week high of $63.03.
Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.46. The business had revenue of $35.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.19) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 350000.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics will post ($1.22) EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, SVP Alexander Cumbo sold 5,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $242,638.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $934,513. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas S. Ingram bought 47,058 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.50 per share, with a total value of $1,999,965.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 382,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,237,465. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,056 shares of company stock worth $3,224,208 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $223,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $630,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,236 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 3,173 shares during the period. Camber Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $39,960,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 96.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 75,170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after acquiring an additional 36,897 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.41% of the company’s stock.
About Sarepta Therapeutics
Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on the discovery and development of ribose nucleic acid (RNA)-targeted therapeutics for the treatment of rare neuromuscular diseases. It operates through discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering therapies to patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD).
