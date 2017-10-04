Sandstorm Gold Ltd (SAND) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Sandstorm Gold Ltd (NASDAQ:SAND) (TSE:SSL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage presently has a $5.25 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 13.88% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Sandstorm Gold Ltd. is a gold streaming company engaged in providing upfront financing for gold mining companies. It focuses on completing gold purchase agreements with gold mining companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SAND. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Sandstorm Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. CIBC cut Sandstorm Gold from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Raymond James Financial, Inc. restated an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Scotiabank set a $6.00 target price on Sandstorm Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.75.

Sandstorm Gold (NASDAQ:SAND) traded up 0.542% during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.635. The stock had a trading volume of 350,007 shares. Sandstorm Gold has a 12 month low of $3.18 and a 12 month high of $5.18. The stock has a market cap of $855.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.987. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.11.

Sandstorm Gold (NASDAQ:SAND) (TSE:SSL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $16.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Sandstorm Gold will post $0.06 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 436.5% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 180,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 147,100 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 42.3% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 611,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after purchasing an additional 181,766 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Sandstorm Gold in the second quarter worth approximately $125,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 23.2% in the second quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 47,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 114.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 40,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 21,517 shares in the last quarter.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd is a Canada-based company engaged in providing financing to mining companies. The Company focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements (Gold Streams or Silver Streams), and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The Company operates in the segments of Bachelor Lake, Black Fox, Chapada Santa Elena, Yamana Silver Stream, Chapada, Diavik Mine, Other Royalties, Other and Corporate.

