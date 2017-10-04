San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Has $962,000 Stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (A)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA trimmed its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,207 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,392,338 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,387,400,000 after purchasing an additional 273,119 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,093,669 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,310,374,000 after purchasing an additional 637,698 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,588,407 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,141,379,000 after purchasing an additional 803,993 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,457,425 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $764,348,000 after purchasing an additional 147,518 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,145,610 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $720,358,000 after purchasing an additional 3,779,099 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on A. BidaskClub downgraded Agilent Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 12th. Janney Montgomery Scott upped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. J P Morgan Chase & Co restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Cowen and Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agilent Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.38.

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE A) traded up 0.89% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.73. 250,517 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.15 billion, a PE ratio of 33.90 and a beta of 1.30. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.92 and a 12-month high of $66.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.23.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The medical research company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 14.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post $2.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be given a $0.132 dividend. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 2nd. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.32%.

In related news, Director Boon Hwee Koh sold 4,500 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.63, for a total value of $286,335.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 16,492 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.33, for a total value of $1,077,422.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 211,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,841,597.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 170,720 shares of company stock worth $10,795,039 in the last 90 days.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions that include instruments, software, services and consumables for the entire laboratory workflow. The Company serves the life sciences, diagnostics and applied chemical markets. It has three business segments: life sciences and applied markets business, diagnostics and genomics business, and Agilent CrossLab business.

