Samlyn Capital LLC Takes Position in New Residential Investment Corp. (NRZ)

Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 784,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $12,201,000. Samlyn Capital LLC owned about 0.26% of New Residential Investment Corp. at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NRZ. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in New Residential Investment Corp. by 39,965.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,571,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $451,177,000 after acquiring an additional 26,504,822 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in New Residential Investment Corp. by 28.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,818,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $421,421,000 after purchasing an additional 5,571,198 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in New Residential Investment Corp. by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,913,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,731 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in New Residential Investment Corp. by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,291,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,849,000 after purchasing an additional 451,323 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in New Residential Investment Corp. in the 1st quarter valued at $59,515,000. 48.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of New Residential Investment Corp. (NRZ) traded up 0.41% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 390,214 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.50. The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.03. New Residential Investment Corp. has a 52-week low of $13.42 and a 52-week high of $17.86.

New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.48. New Residential Investment Corp. had a net margin of 55.85% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The firm had revenue of $356.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that New Residential Investment Corp. will post $2.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.81%. New Residential Investment Corp.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.20%.

NRZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of New Residential Investment Corp. in a research report on Sunday, August 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of New Residential Investment Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of New Residential Investment Corp. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Vetr lowered shares of New Residential Investment Corp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.55 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Residential Investment Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.97.

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company focuses on investing in, and managing, investments related to residential real estate. The Company’s segments include investments in excess mortgage servicing rights (Excess MSRs); investments in mortgage servicing rights (MSRs); investments in servicer advances; investments in real estate securities; investments in residential mortgage loans; investments in consumer loans, and corporate.

