Samlyn Capital LLC Purchases New Holdings in Dunkin’ Brands Group, Inc. (DNKN)

Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Dunkin’ Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 36,029 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,986,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DNKN. FNY Partners Fund LP boosted its position in shares of Dunkin’ Brands Group by 13,233.3% during the 2nd quarter. FNY Partners Fund LP now owns 2,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Dunkin’ Brands Group by 3.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,061 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dunkin’ Brands Group by 12.1% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,114 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Dunkin’ Brands Group by 8.5% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,315 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Dunkin’ Brands Group by 1.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,505 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Dunkin’ Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ DNKN) traded up 0.04% on Wednesday, hitting $53.10. 264,715 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.58. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 0.24. Dunkin’ Brands Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.55 and a 52-week high of $59.70.

Dunkin’ Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Dunkin’ Brands Group had a negative return on equity of 141.72% and a net margin of 25.48%. The company had revenue of $218.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dunkin’ Brands Group, Inc. will post $2.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th were paid a $0.3225 dividend. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. Dunkin’ Brands Group’s payout ratio is 56.33%.

In other news, SVP Karen Raskopf sold 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total transaction of $1,742,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,742,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DNKN shares. Argus raised shares of Dunkin’ Brands Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $58.84 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Dunkin’ Brands Group in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of Dunkin’ Brands Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 10th. Bank of America Corporation reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 price target (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Dunkin’ Brands Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dunkin’ Brands Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Dunkin’ Brands Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.95.

Dunkin’ Brands Group, Inc is a franchisor of quick service restaurants (QSRs) serving hot and cold coffee and baked goods, as well as hard serve ice cream. The Company franchises restaurants under its Dunkin’ Donuts and Baskin-Robbins brands. The Company operates through four segments: Dunkin’ Donuts-U.S., Dunkin’ Donuts International, Baskin-Robbins International and Baskin-Robbins-U.S.

