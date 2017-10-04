Samlyn Capital LLC Acquires 198,700 Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (ITCI)

Samlyn Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 537,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 198,700 shares during the quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC owned approximately 1.24% of Intra-Cellular Therapies worth $6,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the second quarter worth about $103,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 53.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,363 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 16.0% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 16,911 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 32.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 4,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the first quarter valued at about $292,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) traded up 3.64% during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.50. 486,186 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s market cap is $716.50 million. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.34. Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.85 and a 12-month high of $22.67.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.33. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 27.92% and a negative net margin of 32,834.94%. The firm had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.71) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. will post ($2.36) EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ITCI. BidaskClub lowered shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 5th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. restated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (up from $16.00) on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Friday, September 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Leerink Swann reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intra-Cellular Therapies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.38.

In other news, major shareholder Alafi Capital Co Llc bought 258,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.50 per share, with a total value of $4,000,007.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,953,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,275,685. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

