Salesforce.com Inc (CRM) Insider Parker Harris Sells 8,026 Shares

Salesforce.com Inc (NYSE:CRM) insider Parker Harris sold 8,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.92, for a total transaction of $761,827.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,828,254.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Parker Harris also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 26th, Parker Harris sold 8,026 shares of Salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total value of $743,287.86.

On Tuesday, September 19th, Parker Harris sold 8,026 shares of Salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.60, for a total value of $767,285.60.

On Tuesday, September 12th, Parker Harris sold 8,027 shares of Salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.57, for a total value of $775,167.39.

On Tuesday, September 5th, Parker Harris sold 8,027 shares of Salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.01, for a total value of $770,672.27.

On Tuesday, August 22nd, Parker Harris sold 8,027 shares of Salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total transaction of $744,504.25.

On Tuesday, August 15th, Parker Harris sold 8,027 shares of Salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total transaction of $728,530.52.

On Tuesday, August 8th, Parker Harris sold 8,027 shares of Salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.29, for a total transaction of $724,757.83.

On Tuesday, August 1st, Parker Harris sold 8,027 shares of Salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.30, for a total transaction of $732,865.10.

On Tuesday, July 25th, Parker Harris sold 8,027 shares of Salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.38, for a total transaction of $725,480.26.

On Tuesday, July 18th, Parker Harris sold 8,027 shares of Salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.17, for a total transaction of $715,767.59.

Salesforce.com Inc (NYSE CRM) opened at 95.36 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $94.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.07. Salesforce.com Inc has a 12-month low of $66.43 and a 12-month high of $98.22. The company’s market capitalization is $68.54 billion.

Salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The CRM provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.24. Salesforce.com had a negative net margin of 0.85% and a positive return on equity of 1.83%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Salesforce.com Inc will post $1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Northland Securities set a $105.00 price objective on Salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 24th. Cowen and Company reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Drexel Hamilton restated a “buy” rating and issued a $111.00 price target on shares of Salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.62.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Salesforce.com by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 22,247 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,927,000 after buying an additional 2,144 shares in the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce.com by 142.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 124,707 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $10,800,000 after buying an additional 73,271 shares during the last quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce.com by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA now owns 60,612 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,249,000 after buying an additional 8,181 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce.com by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 911,249 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $78,914,000 after buying an additional 12,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce.com by 85.3% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 23,394 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after acquiring an additional 10,768 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce.com Company Profile

Salesforce.com, inc. is a provider of enterprise software, delivered through the cloud, with a focus on customer relationship management (CRM). The Company focuses on cloud, mobile, social, Internet of Things (IoT) and artificial intelligence technologies. The Company’s service offerings are configured and integrated with other platforms and enterprise applications.

