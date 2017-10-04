Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Has $160,000 Holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (FBHS)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. held its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock at the end of the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FBHS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,160,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $989,078,000 after acquiring an additional 460,317 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 3.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,998,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $847,995,000 after acquiring an additional 417,624 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 2.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,678,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $500,961,000 after acquiring an additional 194,325 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 25.9% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,500,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $157,763,000 after acquiring an additional 514,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 8.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,503,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,360,000 after acquiring an additional 122,830 shares in the last quarter. 88.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on FBHS shares. BidaskClub lowered Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Friday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Finally, Longbow Research raised Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.58.
In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, CEO Christopher J. Klein sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.78, for a total transaction of $3,766,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider E Lee Wyatt sold 33,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total value of $2,171,334.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 136,000 shares of company stock worth $8,715,420. 1.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) traded down 0.21% on Wednesday, hitting $66.64. The stock had a trading volume of 106,063 shares. The firm has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.12 and a 200 day moving average of $63.85. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.05 and a 12-month high of $67.77.
Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.05. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post $3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.35%.
Fortune Brands Home & Security Profile
Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc is a holding company. The Company operates through four segments. The Cabinets segment includes custom, semi-custom and stock cabinetry for the kitchen, bath and other parts of the home under brand names, including Aristokraft, Mid-Continent, Diamond, Kitchen Classics, Kitchen Craft, Schrock, Omega, Homecrest, Thomasville, StarMark and Ultracraft.
Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.