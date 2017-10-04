Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Continues to Hold Position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. held its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,235 shares of the company’s stock at the close of the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $135,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 528,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,866,000 after purchasing an additional 61,429 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 17,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 6,001 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 344,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,847,000 after purchasing an additional 18,363 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.51% of the company’s stock.

RCL has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. BidaskClub cut shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Nomura upped their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Buckingham Research increased their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS AG reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 target price (up previously from $112.00) on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Royal Caribbean Cruises currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.14.

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 210,706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total value of $24,406,075.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 967,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,093,440.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.29, for a total transaction of $2,425,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 927,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,525,705.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 480,079 shares of company stock worth $56,139,855 over the last ninety days. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE RCL) traded up 0.85% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $120.01. 129,953 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a market cap of $25.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 0.99. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 52-week low of $67.53 and a 52-week high of $125.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $119.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.73.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 17.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post $7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st. This is an increase from Royal Caribbean Cruises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s payout ratio is presently 33.71%.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. is a cruise company. The Company owns and operates three global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises and Azamara Club Cruises (Global Brands). The Company also own joint venture interest in the German brand TUI Cruises, interest in the Spanish brand Pullmantur and interest in the Chinese brand SkySea Cruises (collectively, Partner Brands).

