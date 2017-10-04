RXi Pharmaceuticals Corporation (RXII) Trading 8.2% Higher

RXi Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ:RXII) shares traded up 8.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.48 and last traded at $0.47. 1,088,821 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 270% from the average session volume of 294,220 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.44.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.53 and a 200 day moving average of $0.61. The company’s market capitalization is $10.95 million.

RXi Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ:RXII) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that RXi Pharmaceuticals Corporation will post ($1.77) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other RXi Pharmaceuticals Corporation news, insider Alexey Eliseev sold 176,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.54, for a total value of $95,472.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,100,931 shares in the company, valued at $594,502.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.71% of the company’s stock.

About RXi Pharmaceuticals Corporation

RXi Pharmaceuticals Corporation is a clinical-stage ribonucleic acid (RNA) interference (RNAi) company developing therapeutics in dermatology and ophthalmology that address unmet medical needs. The Company’s development programs are based on its self-delivering RNAi (sd-rxRNA) platform and Samcyprone, a topical immunomodulator.

