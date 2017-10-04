RPM International Inc. (RPM) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 283,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,101 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.21% of RPM International worth $15,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of RPM International by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 30,657 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after buying an additional 4,071 shares in the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in RPM International by 7.0% during the first quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 4,385 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in RPM International during the first quarter worth about $1,385,000. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in RPM International by 4.8% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 13,166 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA lifted its holdings in RPM International by 2.7% during the second quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 406,733 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $22,187,000 after acquiring an additional 10,829 shares in the last quarter. 73.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 10,568 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.04, for a total value of $549,958.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 92,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,816,249.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) opened at 52.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 38.77 and a beta of 1.55. RPM International Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.25 and a 12-month high of $56.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.52.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. RPM International had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 25.02%. RPM International’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that RPM International Inc. will post $2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RPM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. BidaskClub raised RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of RPM International in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Bank of America Corporation cut their price objective on RPM International from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of RPM International in a report on Friday, September 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.71.

RPM International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets and sells various specialty chemical product lines, including specialty paints, protective coatings, roofing systems, sealants and adhesives, focusing on the maintenance of industrial, specialty and consumer markets. The Company operates through three segments: the industrial reportable segment (industrial segment), the specialty reportable segment (specialty segment) and the consumer reportable segment (consumer segment).

