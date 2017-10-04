RPM International Inc. (RPM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. RPM International had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 3.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. RPM International updated its FY18 guidance to $2.85-2.95 EPS.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) opened at 52.92 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.52. The company has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 38.77 and a beta of 1.55. RPM International has a 52 week low of $46.25 and a 52 week high of $56.48.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of RPM International in a report on Friday, September 1st. Wellington Shields raised RPM International from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. BidaskClub lowered RPM International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 12th. Finally, Bank of America Corporation cut their price target on RPM International from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. RPM International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.71.

In other RPM International news, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 10,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.04, for a total transaction of $549,958.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 92,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,816,249.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About RPM International

RPM International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets and sells various specialty chemical product lines, including specialty paints, protective coatings, roofing systems, sealants and adhesives, focusing on the maintenance of industrial, specialty and consumer markets. The Company operates through three segments: the industrial reportable segment (industrial segment), the specialty reportable segment (specialty segment) and the consumer reportable segment (consumer segment).

