Royal Mail PLC (RMG) Receives Underperform Rating from Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed their underperform rating on shares of Royal Mail PLC (LON:RMG) in a research note published on Tuesday. They currently have a GBX 320 ($4.24) target price on the stock.

RMG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Liberum Capital decreased their price target on shares of Royal Mail PLC from GBX 400 ($5.31) to GBX 385 ($5.11) and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Barclays PLC reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 535 ($7.10) price objective on shares of Royal Mail PLC in a research report on Monday, July 10th. J P Morgan Chase & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Royal Mail PLC from GBX 565 ($7.49) to GBX 550 ($7.30) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 10th. HSBC Holdings plc raised shares of Royal Mail PLC to a buy rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 475 ($6.30) to GBX 465 ($6.17) in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.97) price objective on shares of Royal Mail PLC in a report on Monday, June 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Royal Mail PLC currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 467 ($6.19).

Royal Mail PLC (LON RMG) traded down 2.60% during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 374.20. 6,939,718 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 386.86 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 410.66. Royal Mail PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 368.30 and a 52 week high of GBX 501.00. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 3.71 billion.

Royal Mail PLC Company Profile

Royal Mail plc provides postal services. The Company’s segments include UK Parcels, International & Letters (UKPIL), General Logistics Systems (GLS) and Other. UKPIL operates in the United Kingdom collecting and delivering parcels and letters through approximately two main networks, the Royal Mail Core Network and Parcelforce Worldwide.

